Who won the NASCAR race yesterday? Complete results from New Hampshire

The driver who won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway is one of the three we pinned as favorites going into the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. Hey, sometimes we get lucky.

Brad Keselowski had not won at the Magic Mile in Loudon, N.H., since 2014, but he entered Sunday’s race with a pair of wins in 2020 and plenty of speed in his No. 2 Team Penske Ford Mustang. Sure enough, that speed proved too much for others in the field. Keselowski dominated most of Sunday’s race at New Hampshire and earned his third victory of the season.

MORE: Highlights from Sunday’s race at New Hampshire

Keselowski, who led 184 of the 301 laps Sunday, finished comfortably ahead of second-place Denny Hamlin, the only driver who was able to consitently compete with Keselowski speed-wise. Hamlin led 92 laps.

Below is more about Keselowski’s win, plus the complete results of Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire.

Who won the NASCAR race yesterday?

Brad Keselowski won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire thanks to a good restart with 83 laps to go.

Denny Hamlin initially took the lead on the restart, but Keselowski passed him a couple laps into what would become the longest green-flag run of the race. Keselowski’s lead grew to almost four seconds at one point in the run, but in the end, he beat Hamlin by 1.6 seconds after letting up in the closing laps to save fuel and battle a car driving poorly on old tires.

“I was able to get into a really good rhythm at certain points in the race, just kind of take control,” Keselowski said after the race. “That felt really good. Third win of the year, but first kind of win where we’ve been able to kind of take control of the race. Gosh, that feels good. That feels so good.”

Keselowski is now third in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings behind Hamlin and Kevin Harvick.

NASCAR results at New Hampshire

Keselowski finished 1.6 seconds ahead of Hamlin, and Hamlin finished 4.4 seconds ahead of third-place Martin Truex Jr. Which is fitting, because Keselowski and Hamlin clearly had the two best cars in the field throughout Sunday’s race.

Harvick had one of the fastest cars in the field during the closing laps, but he didn’t have enough time to catch the leaders. That the race finished with an 83-lap green-flag run seemed surprising to everybody.

Below are the complete results from the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire.

Pos. Driver 1. Brad Keselowski 2. Denny Hamlin 3. Martin Truex Jr. 4. Joey Logano 5. Kevin Harvick 6. Matt DiBenedetto 7. Aric Almirola 8. Cole Custer 9. Chase Elliott 10. Tyler Reddick 11. William Byron 12. Jimmie Johnson 13. Austin Dillon 14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 15. Alex Bowman 16. Ryan Preece 17. Kurt Busch 18. Clint Bowyer 19. Michael McDowell 20. Ryan Blaney 21. Ryan Newman 22. Ty Dillon 23. Bubba Wallace 24. Erik Jones 25. Chris Buescher 26. Daniel Suarez 27. Brennan Poole 28. Christopher Bell 29. JJ Yeley 30. James Davison 31. Garrett Smithley 32. Quin Houff 33. Timmy Hill 34. Joey Gase 35. Corey LaJoie 36. John Hunter Nemechek 37. Matt Kenseth 38. Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch was knocked out of the race early when he popped a right front tire and hit the wall in Turn 3.

Matt Kenseth and John Hunter Nemechek suffered the same fate later in the race. Everybody else finished running.