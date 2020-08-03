When is Call of Duty Season 5 coming out? What to know about new Warzone, Modern Warfare update

The newest season of Modern Warfare is just a few days away.

The increasingly popular battle royale game mode is getting ready to turn the page on Season 4, which already has included various nerfs and updates to help balance weapons and gameplay better. Along with the return of Blood Money, a new contract (Supply Run) was introduced, along with other battle royale game modes that show up intermittently throughout the season.

But as is the case with online gaming, a new season for Modern Warfare and Warzone is imminent. On July 20, Infinity Ward sent Twitch streamer NICKMERCS a short teaser video with a train, which could signal a big change coming for the mode.

You can see the short teaser below. (Warning: Video contains some NSFW language.)

The Aug. 5 date was later confirmed by Call of Duty folks, with the new season set to arrive this coming Wednesday.

Here’s what you need to know about the forthcoming season of Warzone:

When is Call of Duty Season 5 coming out?

The newest season of Call of Duty is dropping on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

The folks over at Infinity Ward shared a brief teaser to popular Twitch streamer NICKMERCS, with the video surfacing on July 20 potentially revealing an Wednesday, Aug. 5 date. That date was confirmed on July 30 with a new trailer for the upcoming season, featuring a new faction to play as.

Modern Warfare Season 5 update

The biggest updates to the upcoming season of Modern Warfare is the inclusion of a train and the opening of the Verdansk Stadium. While details on how to enter or secure the train are scarce, some reports have indicated that the train will ride around the map and will be filled with loot.

The Verdansk Stadium is also opened up, made official by the latest trailer that Infinity Ward dropped on Monday.

In addition to that, Season 5 will include more of the following for Multiplayer:

Two new multiplayer maps;

New Gunfight map;

New Ground War map (Airport)

And for Warzone:

New loot drops;

New weapons, including the SPAS-12 and a new sniper rifle

New game modes (A return of the Juggernaut mode and a faster-paced battle royale are two of the rumored additions).

New Warzone map

While no new map is coming in Season 5 of Warzone, the Stadium in Verdansk is now being opened up, offering an entirely new area to engage and play within.

At this point, it’s unclear whether there will be an entirely new map added to the Warzone game mode in the future, but changes are coming to the existing Verdansk map as seasons progress.

In July, dataminers uncovered four “zones” that seem to comprise an entirely new, Cold War-themed map for Warzone. Considering the easter eggs in past seasons — nuclear bunkers, one of which houses a nuclear weapon — allude to the Cold War as a theme, the Russian focuses in the new map could mean that it’s coming sooner rather than later.

Some other rumors indicate that changes could come to the already existing Verdansk map, which could see changes similar to that of Fortnite and its map: a “live” map, with changes to the environment while keeping the map layout the same. Other rumored changes include opening up the interior of the Stadium, which sits in the middle of the map, and the water at the Dam location flowing and thawed out.