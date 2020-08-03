What are stage five restrictions?

Victoria’s top doctor says further restrictions on Victorians are “inconceivable” as Stage Four lockdown measures were revealed and the state recorded its equal deadliest day of the pandemic.

Victoria recorded 429 cases of coronavirus and another 13 deaths today.

Eight of the deaths were linked to known outbreaks in aged care facilities.

Victoria’s COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 136 fatalities.

Victoria’s Chief Medical Officer Brett Sutton. (Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Stage Five of the lockdown was referenced in a media release, but the state’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Sutton described it as “inconceivable”.

Premier Daniel Andrews said: “There is no Stage Five.”

“It’s hard to imagine what a Stage Five might look like. But it would radically change the way people live,” Mr Andrews said.

“Not just rules on when and where you can go shopping – but restrictions on going shopping at all.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says today’s announcement out of Victoria is “heartbreaking” and described the Stage Four lockdown as a “devastating blow”.

Mr Morrison announced a $1500 per fortnight pandemic leave disaster payment for Victorians forced to self-isolate who do not have available sick leave.

“This pandemic is taking a heavy toll,” he said.

What’s affected in Victoria’s Stage Four lockdown

When the seismic announcements take effect from Wednesday night, around 250,000 people are expected to be out of work for at least six weeks.

Essential services, such as food and healthcare, have escaped the sweeping orders and will operate business as usual.

Retailers allowed to stay open as normal include supermarkets, grocery stores, bottle shops, petrol stations, banks, news agencies, post offices and anyone on the COVID-19 frontline.

Other businesses will reduce the amount of staff and their opening hours.

Any businesses in a third category must close altogether for at least six weeks. The hit on Victoria and national economy is uncertain, but will run into the billions.

From 11.59pm on Wednesday, pubs, bars and food courts, furniture stores, car washes, travel agencies, and many professional services firms are among those businesses that will need to be closed.

Manufacturers in textiles, leather, clothing, knitwear and domestic appliances will have their on-site work shut down.

Retail banking will remain open – but the financial services sector will be temporarily shuttered.

The media and some parts of the telecommunications industry can continue to operate normally.

Large scale construction projects now have a maximum of 25 per cent of employees on site compared to normal operations. Forestry and logging has been closed.

Small scale construction and building sites will allow a maximum of five tradies, including a site supervisor.

Businesses forced to closed in regional Victoria as a result of the tough new lockdown restrictions will be eligible for a $5000 grant from the state government.

Professor Sutton said he was confident of success from the dramatic increase in restrictions.

“We’re not thinking about a Stage Five. We’re thinking about a successful Stage Four.