Western Bulldogs Jason Johannisen emotional, loss to Port Adelaide

The Bulldogs lost their second consecutive game on Monday night to the Power by 13 points with coach Luke Beveridge admitting the club “let one slip”.

There were emotional scenes in the sheds after the match as the loss sent their 2020 record to 5-5.

Norm Smith medalist Jason Johannisen was doing it tough post-match and was seen close to tears.

Fox Sports cameras captured Johannisen’s head in his hands, being consoled by teammate Caleb Daniel, runner Daniel Giansiracusa and assistant coach Rohan Smith.

Speaking to reporters post-game, Beveridge said the team “invited” the Power back into the game after a “couple of blatant turnovers”.

Johannisen in the sheds after Monday’s loss. (FOX Sports)

“We could have controlled, or made better use of, the football,” he said.

“Those two or three times were really outside and open scoring opportunities for us too. It’s theoretically a possible 12-point turnaround.

Commentators Gary Lyon and Gerard Healy said Johannisen had a “couple of bad moments” and must have been impacted by those decisions in the moments after the match when things were still raw.

Healy added: “I think everybody understands that we’ve all made serious blues and you can flagellate yourself, but ultimately his best efforts were there for everyone to see.”

While Beveridge says his side were dominant through stages of the game it was clear the Power were the more efficient team.

Port Adelaide, who are contenders for this year’s flag, kicked 8.7 from 35 entries inside 50.

While the Bulldogs went 5.12 from 39.