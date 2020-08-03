We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Who doesn’t love watermelons? The highly photogenic, absolutely delicious and calorie-friendly summer staple is refreshing in all the right ways.

And there’s no better time to celebrate this fruit of the summer than today, August 3: National Watermelon Day. Below, watermelon merch that’s as sweet as the real deal to celebrate your favorite fruit. You’ll want to eat these finds right up, from clothing to skincare.