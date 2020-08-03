VPN free trial: Here are all the best options to try before you buy

Virtual private network usage has exploded over the past few years, with tens of millions of people using them to protect their privacy online, secure their data, unblock geo-restricted content, prevent ISPs from slowing down their internet connection and much more. If you’re someone who wants to enjoy more freedom online, signing up for one of the best VPN apps is a worthwhile decision. Luckily, there are many excellent providers out there, and choosing a premium version will enable you to experience all the capabilities of these services. But as many of the world’s most popular VPN apps sport free trials or money-back guarantees, you can test out a few different options before making a final decision. We’ve rounded up the best VPNs with a free trial. 1. ExpressVPN – The best overall VPN with a 30-day guarantee

Pros 30 days to get your money back

Large server network

Excellent security features

Can only connect up to five devices Cons More expensive each month than others The British Virgin Islands-based company is the best VPN you can get, and thanks to a 30-day money-back guarantee, you have ample time to try it out and see if it’s the right option for you. ExpressVPN boasts a network of over 3000 high-speed servers across the world, and thanks to a built-in speed test, you can easily connect to the best available server. It enables users to unblock popular websites such as Netflix, Hulu, and iPlayer, and you’ll experience high-quality streaming as a result of unlimited speeds. You’ll find apps for all the major operating systems, including Android, iOS, Windows, MacOS, and Linux, as well as advanced security features such as a kill switch, 256-bit encryption, zero knowledge DNS, anonymous web browsing and the ability to pay with Bitcoin. The biggest downside is that ExpressVPN only supports up to five devices on its subscriptions, so if you want to connect more devices, you’d need to take out another plan or find a different provider. But, as aforementioned, you have a month to ask your money back if you feel like it’s not for you. There’s also 24/7 support if you ever experience an issue and need help. ExpressVPN is our top VPN pick thanks to tis balance of speed, reliability, and affordability. It also has great customer service. You can try it out risk-free for 30 days to see if you like it and claim your money back if you don’t. From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN 2. Surfshark – a super affordable VPN that doesn’t compromise on quality

Pros 7-day free trial

Unlimited devices

Excellent features Surfshark is not only one of the cheapest premium VPNs that you can buy, but it also provides a 7-day free trial and a 30-day money-back guarantee if you decide to take out a paid subscription. While Surfshark is on the affordable side, it certainly doesn’t compromise on quality. You’re getting an incredibly versatile VPN that offers over 1700 servers all over the world, the ability to connect as many devices as you want, apps for all major platforms, and access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, iPlayer and many other streaming platforms. In terms of security and privacy, Surfshark has got you covered thanks to protection from malware, phishing, web trackers and adverts; a no logs policy; a built-in kill switch; private and DNS leak protection; 256-bit encryption; and a choice of different VPN protocols. What sets Surfshark apart from the competition is its super cheap pricing. You can pick up a subscription for as little as $2 per month, but it’s definitely worth making use of the free trial to see if this is the VPN for you. The caveat is that it’s only for the mobile and MacOS apps. If you need help with anything, Surfshark offers 24/7 support and plenty of how-to guides on its website. With an affordable price, a strong set of features, and the ability to connect as many devices as you want, you’re bound to like Surfshark. However, if you don’t you have 30 days to claim your money back. From $1.99 per month at Surfshark 3. Hotspot Shield – a blazingly fast VPN that you can try out for free

Pros Free version and 45-day money-back guarantee

Impressive speeds

Multi-platform apps Cons Can only connect up to 5 devices With over 650 million users globally, Hotspot Shield is easily described as one of the world’s most popular VPNs. What users love about this service is that all of its 3,200 servers boast impressive speeds, thanks to the company’s protocol called Hydra. As well as a large server network and speedy performance, Hotspot Shield has apps for Android, iOS, Windows, Mac and other platforms. Other great features include military-grade encryption, unlimited bandwidth, malware detection, and the ability to unblock popular websites like Youtube, Facebook, and Twitter. If you want to try before you buy, Hotspot Shield actually offers a free version of its VPN app. It’s a great way to test it out before you take the plunge and sign up for a paid subscription, although your daily usage will be capped at 500MB. Clearly, that won’t last for long (especially if you plan to use your VPN extensively), so you could always choose a premium plan and get a refund within 45 days if it’s not for you. Out of all of the free VPN options, Hotspot Shield is out favorite. If you’re new to VPNs, you can try out the free version and upgrade to a paid account down the line to remove its limitations. Its paid account has a 45-day money-back guarantee, too. From $0 per month at Hotspot Shield 4. ProtonVPN – a high-speed and secure VPN

Pros Great security features

High-speed connections Looking for a VPN service that focuses hugely on security and privacy? Then look no further than ProtonVPN, as its number one focus is protecting you online. One of ProtonVPN’s headline features is its Secure Core architecture, which prevents network cyber attacks by sending your internet traffic via several servers as it exits the Swiss-based firm’s network. You also get strong encryption, a no logs policy, DNS leak protection, a kill switch, and several VPN protocols to choose from. ProtonVPN’s server network is noticeably smaller than its competitors, with 954 servers across 51 countries. However, they’re capable of delivering high-speed connections of up to 10Gbps, so you shouldn’t have a problem downloading large files or streaming. There are apps for all major platforms, and you can test it out yourself via a free version. The name ProtonVPN might sound familiar as it comes from the secure email provider ProtonMail. ProtonVPN’s free plan is unique in that it has no data limits, though the service does prioritize paid users during peak times. From $0 per month at ProtonVPN 5. CyberGhost – the provider with the best money-back guarantee