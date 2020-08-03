Vatican says ex-pope Benedict’s condition ‘not particularly worrying’ By

© . Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI gestures at the Munich Airport before his departure to Rome
VATICAN CITY () – The Vatican, responding to a German newspaper report that former Pope Benedict’s condition was serious, said it was “not particularly worrying” and that he was overcoming the acute phase of a painful but not grave ailment.
The clarification came hours after Benedict’s biographer, Peter Seewald, told a German newspaper that he visited the 93-year-old ex-pope on Saturday and found him extremely frail.
