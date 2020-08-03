Two Sydney schools closed after students test positive for coronavirus

Two schools in Sydney have been closed today after students were found to be infected with the coronavirus .

One student from Bonnyrigg High School, in Sydney’s west, and two pupils from Greenway Park Public School, a primary school in the city’s southwest, have tested positive.

Both schools have been closed for deep cleaning and NSW Health teams have begun contact tracing.

Bonnyrigg High School in Sydney was advised by NSW Health that a student tested positive for COVID-19. (Google)

There have been several cluster outbreaks in Sydney’s west and southwest in July.

NSW Health and both schools have urged all staff and students to self-isolate while contact tracing occurs.

On Sunday NSW Health reported two childcare workers at Advanced Early Learning Centre in Merrylands, in Sydney’s west, tested positive to COVID-19.

One of the staff members worked at the centre while infectious on July 27, 28 and 29.

There are now 101 cases linked to Thai Rock restaurant in Wetherill Park, 58 linked to the Crossroads Hotel in Casula.

There are 35 linked to the funerals cluster including 11 traced back to the Mounties at Mount Pritchard.

In the Potts Point cluster, there are 26 cases – 20 linked to the Apollo restaurant and six linked to the Thai Rock Restaurant. Two of these cases attended both venues.

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800512348