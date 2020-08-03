Travel Management Company CWT Pays $4.5M Bitcoin to Hackers By Cointelegraph

Travel Management Company CWT Pays $4.5M Bitcoin to Hackers
U.S.-based corporate travel firm CWT paid $4.5 million in a ransom to hackers who stole sensitive files from the company.
According to a July 31 report from , representatives from CWT (formerly Carlson Wagonlit Travel) paid ransomware hackers 414 Bitcoin (BTC) on July 27 — roughly $4.5 million at the time — over two transactions. Blockchain data shows the criminals transferred the funds to a different address within an hour.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.