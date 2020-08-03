Home Business Travala Adds 600,000+ Hotels to Their Crypto Booking Platform By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
Travala.com has recently added an additional 600,000 hotels to its crypto-powered online travel platform thanks to a recent partnership with booking giant, Agoda.

Travala’s CEO, Juan Otero, told Cointelegraph that the number of properties on the platform has now reached over 2.2 million in total. He claimed:

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

