Tory Lanez Allegedly Deported After Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Incident

Instagram

The ‘Quarantine Radio’ host has reportedly been deported back to Canada following his arrest on July 12, during which the ‘Savage’ hitmaker was shot in both feet.

–

Megan Thee Stallion‘s fans calling for Tory Lanez‘s deportation may have got what they wished for. According to report, the Canadian rapper has been deported from the United States due to his alleged involvement in the “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker’s shooting.

“Everything is being kept top secret right now, but he was deported after his arrest,” theJasmineBRAND writes, quoting its sources. According to the site’s sources, the “Say It” rapper won’t return to the U.S. until his sentencing or court date.

Tory was arrested on July 12 after he was pulled over by cops following report of an argument that resulted in violence. Megan was reportedly inside the car and had her foot injured at the time. Tory was initially arrested for possession of a firearm, but he has since been under investigation as police believe he pulled the trigger.

While Tory remains mum on the allegations, Megan has several times taken to social media to address the physical altercation with the 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson. She said that she got shot in both feet and needed a surgery to remove the bullet.

“I had to get surgery. It was super scary. It was just the worst experience of my life and it’s not funny,” she confided in an emotional Instagram Live on July 27, slamming people who made a joke about her shooting. She was relieved because the bullets “didn’t touch the bones. They didn’t break tendons,” adding, “I know my mama and daddy, my granny had to be looking out for me with that one because where the bullets hit at, it missed everything, but the motherf***er was in there.”

She has since received support from fellow celebrities like Rihanna, Lizzo, Beyonce Knowles and 21 Savage. 50 Cent, meanwhile, apologized to Meg after previously making fun of the shooting incident.