Todd Payten rejects permanent NZ Warriors coaching job

Interim Warriors coach Todd Payten has revealed that he turned down the permanent role as the club’s head coach due to personal reasons.

Payten has been at the helm of the New Zealand-based side after the mid-season sacking of Stephen Kearney.

Speaking on Fox Sports’ NRL 360, Payten said the Warriors had offered him the job last Monday.

“My wife’s father just started chemotherapy,” he said.

Todd Payten will not be the NZ Warriors head coach next season (AAP)

“That was at the forefront of our mind. Obviously with the COVID thing, for her to travel back and forth is very, very difficult.

“That was a big part of it. That’s my decision and I’ve made it.

“It was tough for everyone. The club was shocked and disappointed. Moving forward, my focus is on getting the side prepared from week to week.”

Despite knocking back the Warriors role, Payten confirmed that he was still in the running to replace the recently-departed Paul Green at the Cowboys.

Payten’s rejection leaves the Warriors going back to the drawing board to figure out who the club’s next mentor will be.