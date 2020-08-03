Tim Tszyu vs Jeff Horn, Townsville bout August 26

Tim Tszyu and Jeff Horn are doing their utmost to sell their August 26 bout in Townsville, trading shots to try and pump up an event that has been ravaged by the spread of COVID-19.

The fight will take place outdoors at Queensland Bank Stadium with potentially 16,000 fans in attendance, all socially distanced.

Both fighters are usually quite timid in their demeanour outside the ring, so each man has been on a mission to throw some dirt to drum up some interest in a fight which some believe will unofficially crown Australia’s No.1 boxer.

The undefeated Tszyu (15-0-0) threw shade at Horn’s career in an interview with ESPN, pointing to the Queenslander’s failure to stay at the top after defeating Manny Pacquiao at a packed Suncorp stadium in July 2017.

Boxers Tim Tszyu and Jeff Horn pose for a photo (AAP)

Horn’s only successful championship defence came against Gary Corcoran later that year before he was totally dominated by American Terence Crawford months later.

Tszyu, who’s been accused of taking advantage of his famous father’s career, said Horn doesn’t have the make-up to be a world class champion.

“There’s a lot of things that separate Jeff, an average world champion professional boxer, from a world class contender,” Tszyu said. “Becoming a world champion is one thing, but staying world champion is another thing.

“He’s reached his highs and he doesn’t have the characteristics to stay as a world champion. I mean, look at what Crawford did to him. I don’t think Horn even won two or three seconds of that fight. That just proves the different class.

“That’s the difference [between me and him]. Once I win a world title, I will stay a champion. I will show the two different classes we’re at right now.”

Horn to face Tszyu

Horn attacked Tszyu’s credibility, claiming the 25-year-old is only in this position because of his surname.

The former welterweight champion labelled the Tszyu camp arrogant and suggested he has a long way to go emulate his father’s career.

“There’s a bit of spice because their team are extremely cocky and they believe they’re going to run over the top of me,” Horn told Sporting News. “They think they’re going to run into the future.

“Tim’s certainly feeding off his name. His dad is an absolute legend of the sport, and I can’t blame him.

“But all he wants to do is break out of his shadow.

Tim Tszyu looking to maintain his unbeaten record. (Getty)

“He’d hate me saying it, but that’s exactly what he’s trying to do. It’d be so hard having a dad who’s an absolute legend, and he’s got a far way to go to become a legend himself.”

Tszyu’s father Kostya is arguably one of the best pound for pound fighters in history and defended his WBC light-welterweight title for six and a half years before succumbing to Ricky Hatton in 2005.

“I’m proud of what my dad achieved. He’s the greatest boxer in Australian and Russian sports history,” Tszyu said.

“I do everything that he’s done. There’s a blueprint. If I could do half of what he did, I’m going to be a great in this sport.”

Promoter Dean Lonergan was adamant he wanted to wait until it was safe to have fans in attendance for the fight, because both sides didn’t want to miss out on gate revenue.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the fight would take place in the northern part of the state in early July.

However, with a spike in COVID-19 cases in Victoria and a concern over social distancing with NRL crowds on the Sunshine Coast on the weekend, it will be interesting to see if Lonergan will be forced to cap the amount of fans able to attend.

Most ringside seat packages have already sold out.