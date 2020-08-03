This Larry Bird tomato lookalike proves that nature is, indeed, healing

You say tomato, I say … Larry Bird?

Before you chop up this tomato to slap it on a BLT, take a long, hard look: A lot of people figured this fruit (or vegetable, I guess), to have a stunning, disturbing resemblance to Hall of Fame basketball star Larry Bird.

*Slowly removing sunglasses.*

And, by God, they’re right.

Seeing the Larry Bird trend on Twitter made me paranoid that he had died or something but it’s just people talking about how he looks like a tomato pic.twitter.com/HwBbprJC4B — Jordy 🎮 The Last of Us Part II (@JordyD127) August 2, 2020

Poor Larry. He deserves better than this. That’s one of the greatest NBA players of all time! Tomatoes aren’t even that versatile or tasty. Though, I bet you could slap a Celtics jersey on that bad boy and he’d go off for 25/10/9.

It’s not quite Jesus Toast or that one green pepper that looked like Rocky Balboa, but the tomato is entertaining nonetheless. Also, who puts a hat on a tomato?

In any case, lots of Twitter folk took to the tweet machine to voice their opinions on the second coming of Larry Legend (or Larry Veg-end, if you prefer).

Larry Bird trending because someone found a tomato that looks like him is a throwback to a simpler time on Twitter https://t.co/TUoCMFHPvZ — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) August 2, 2020

Up thinking about that tomato that looks like Larry Bird — . (@CountOnVic) August 3, 2020

Tomato Larry Bird is freaking me out man — jaylon jennings, Bogdonovist (@jaylon_jennings) August 2, 2020

“when larry bird was cursed and turned into a tomato? that’s when it became personal to me.” – michael jordan https://t.co/s5lbRskRO6 — dandy anderson (@dj_swaglessdad) August 3, 2020

If someone finds an eggplant with a full set of shiny teeth like Magic Johnson, this could get a lot more interesting.