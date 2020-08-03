These older OnePlus phone get OxygenOS update with OnePlus Buds support – Latest News

OnePlus is rolling out the OxygenOS 10.3.5 update with July security patch to older phones like OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. These phones will also get support for the latest OnePlus Buds TWS. This is an OTA update and will reach OnePlus 6 and 6T users in phases. OnePlus said in its forum that using VPN to download this build might not work as the rollout Is not based on regions and is randomly pushed out to a limited number of devices.

There are no new features as such in this software update and it mostly focuses on fixes bugs and other issues. The changelog includes:

Optimised RAM management



Newly adapted OnePlus Buds, easier to take advantage of wireless connection



Fixed the crash issue when browsing on Chrome



Fixed the black screen issue when opening logkit

Improved system stability and fixed general bugs



Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.07



Updated GMS package to 2020.05

The overall update for OnePlus 6 and 6T users are incremental like the other updates that these devices received earlier this year. Both these devices got Android 10 update in November last year.

Meanwhile, some users are expecting OnePlus to roll out a software update for the recently launched OnePlus Nord after they reported about screen issues on Reddit and OnePlus forums. Users are claiming that they are seeing a green or yellow screen tint when the display is at lower brightness levels of around 25%,” as per a report by 9to5Google. Earlier, some OnePlus 8 Pro users had also complained about a similar display tinting issue and the company had released an update to fix it.

