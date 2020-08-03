A week into the Edmonton bubble, and a day after its dramatic last-second victory over the St. Louis Blues, the Avalanche on Monday took the day off. Which means players and staff didn’t have any big plans.

“There’s just not a lot of freedom for our guys,” Avs coach Jared Bednar said on a Zoom call from the JW Marriott in Edmonton. “They’re spending a lot of together.

“They’re getting around to different restaurants and whatnot, and keeping busy however they see fit during the day. But there’s not a huge escape from could be a stressful . So I think guys will have to find their own ways to deal with a lot of the downtime, without a bunch of freedoms they would normally have.”

Colorado used a last-second power-play goal from Nazem Kadri to beat the Blues 2-1 and gain the first two points of Western Conference round-robin seeding. Had the game gone into overtime, both teams would have collected a point, with the third point going to the 3-on-3 OT or shootout winner.

The Avs, now in the driver’s seat for the conference’s top seed, will practice Tuesday before facing the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place on Wednesday. Their third and final round-robin game is Saturday against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Goalie Pavel Francouz, who backed up Philipp Grubauer against the Blues, likely will start against the Stars. And left winger Matt Nieto, a surprising scratch Sunday after playing in all 70 regular-season games, might rejoin the lineup.

While practicing helps kill in the Edmonton bubble, Bednar didn’t want his players on skates Monday — even guys like Francouz and Nieto and the handful of extra players.

“Today we just think it’s best to keep everyone away from the practice rink,” the coach said. “I think some guys will probably head out and watch some of the games today and take some times for themselves.”