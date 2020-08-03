The Umbrella Academy showrunner teases a potential spin-off series

The Umbrella Academy may get a spin-off series, according to the Netflix series’s showrunner.

Steve Blackman, who adapted Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá’s original graphic novel for television, teased the possibility that fans could expect one or more spin-off shows in the future.

“I think Klaus (Robert Sheehan) and Ben (Justin H Min), or Klaus and Diego (David Castañeda)… any of those to me would be wonderful spin-offs,” he told Digital Spy.

The second season of the hit Netflix show arrived on the streaming platform last week (31 July) to critical acclaim.





Blackman continued, “I think you could do limited series with them for four or six episodes and it would be great. I think even Robert could do his own little thing about Klaus.”

Sheehan, who portrays Klaus in the series, confirmed his interest in a Klaus-focused spin-off. “Me and Mr Hopper [Tom Hopper, who plays Luther Hargreeves] have unfinished business on screen. I think we have more to do definitely, in Umbrella or a spin-off.”

Blackman added that the decision to produce a related series would ultimately depend on fan demand.

“If there’s an appetite for it, I mean, I think the actors would be up for it and we would all be up for it,” he said. “Because we all love working together.”

The Umbrella Academy revolves around a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes. Its ensemble cast includes Ellen Page, Colm Feore and Aidan Gallagher.