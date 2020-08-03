The most effective way to turn your passion into a full-time career

Article content continued

Create a plan and get your side hustle off the ground

Taking control of your income is easier when working from home, but starting a business or becoming an entrepreneur can be intimidating. The Complete Side Hustle Hacker Bundle includes the ultimate entrepreneurship guide to help navigate self-employment. The course Start a Side Hustle: Make Money on the Side or Start a Business covers how to plan and execute a launch, and how to automate and scale a new business and is included in the bundle for $29.99 USD.

Sandra Weeks says “This course is very beneficial to me and an asset to anyone who needs to reinvent or rethink their business mindset.”

More information on creating a plan, doing market research, and coming up with a launch plan can be found in the Guide to Starting & Running a Creative Business from Home. This guide is a step-by-step look at starting a creative business from the comfort of your home and includes 20 lectures with tips on how and where to order goods from and how to operate PayPal’s payment processing system.

The best way to sell your newly launched side hustle

Now that the new business has been launched, the next step is to get the most exposure through branding and marketing with the right people. The Amazon Affiliate Marketing for Beginner course included in this bundle prepares you for the launch of your site, how to get approved by Amazon, and how to make the most commission by monetizing your site.

Everything all set up? Now the question is how to get a steady stream of products without blowing through a budget. Alibaba makes getting a supply of products even easier and Your Own, Easily Run, Home Business with Alibaba covers everything from how to get started with the company, how to find the perfect products to sell, and how to reduce risk as a buyer. Working a side hustle is even easier with the tips and tricks from this bundle for $29.99 USD.

If selling products isn’t your thing, you can also make the most of your computer and web design skills and earn income doing so. Web design is a highly sought-after skill and creating your own web design agency could have you bringing in more cash in as little as a month.

The How to Start a Profitable Web Design Agency Business course is a step-by-step guide to how to get paid for your web design services. Learn how to find new clients fast and how to best position yourself and start making more money from the couch.