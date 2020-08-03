The ‘MLB career leaders in RBI’ quiz

Albert Pujols may be 40 years old now, but don’t write him off just yet. On Sunday, old Pujols looked like the Pujols of old, jacking a monstrous grand slam off of Houston’s Josh James. The blast gave Pujols 2,080 RBI for his career, which is just six shy of third place all time. He’s 134 RBI away from second place and 217 behind MLB’s all time leader. Next season will be the last of the massive 10-year, $240 million deal he signed with the Angels after the 2011 season. Pujols will likely need to play somewhere in 2022 (and possibly beyond) if he wants a real shot at the all-time RBI record.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. How many of the top 25 career leaders in runs batted in (RBI) can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!