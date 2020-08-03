The Good Doctor: Watch Deleted Shaun and Carly Scene Ahead of Season 4

RELATED STORIES

A vision of Carly throws Shaun off his game in an exclusive deleted scene from The Good Doctor Season 3.

Ahead of its Aug. 4 release on DVD and digital, TVLine can reveal the following cut footage from Episode 6, “45-Degree Angle,” which found Shaun dealing with new relationship jitters. The scene in question takes place after surgical nurses convinced the medical savant that Carly might not think of him as her boyfriend. Ahead of his first lead surgery, he visits his appendectomy patient and is asked to break down the routine procedure, during which one of his signature visions is interrupted by an intimidating visual of his maybe-girlfriend.

The Good Doctor Season 3 DVD features all 20 episodes, as well as additional deleted scenes and a blooper reel. The season marked the last for original cast member Nicholas Gonzalez, whose character, Dr. Neil Melendez, was killed off in a dramatic finale twist. (Read Gonzalez’s TVLine exit interview here.)

Jasika Nicole is also on her way out ahead of Season 4. As TVLine exclusively reported, the medical drama’s most-recent hire will not be a series regular moving forward. She made her last appearance in Season 3’s 16th episode, “Autopsy,” when Shaun and Carly post mortemed their failed romance. (“I would love to have her back here and there,” executive producer David Shore told TVLine. “I love Jasika, and would love to see her on the show, but it will not be in the same capacity.”)

The Good Doctor Season 4 — which will find fourth-year resident Dr. Murphy in more of a “supervisory role” — is expected to premiere on ABC sometime this fall. In the meantime, press PLAY on the clip above, then hit the comments to reflect on Season 3.