The Best Cheap Blender Deals for August 2020

Being healthy is a blessing and should be anyone’s utmost priority right now. Embracing such a lifestyle can start by incorporating more nutrient-rich ingredients into your diet. While junk food is more often than not fast and easy to prepare, tasty homemade treats don’t necessarily have to take a lot of time and effort with a fully-equipped blender ready to be fired up. If you want to be able to make more than energizing smoothies, you can count on specialized blenders for the extra functionality that would enable you to make anything from appetizers to dessert. Single-serve blenders, on the other hand, would be a solid option for those who only need to make personalized or small batches. Rest assured, you can make this quarantine period a lot more fun and interesting with frozen margaritas.

Vitamix, Ninja, and Blendtec are among the top brands in the market today. If your blender is getting quite rusty, you wouldn’t have to scour through the internet to get the most bang for your buck. We’ve already gathered the best deals from Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy so you’ll simply have to choose the model that best suits your needs or budget. Those who want to get into juicing might want to browse through our roundup of juicer deals.

Today’s best blender deals:

Hamilton Beach Hand Blender — $33 , was $35

— , was $35 Ninja Auto-iQ Blender (BL688) — $65 , was $150

— , was $150 Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender — $70 , was $100

— , was $100 Ninja Nutrient Extraction Blender — $89 , was $139

— , was $139 Vitamix S30 S-Series Professional Blender — $289, was $300

What kind of blender do you need?

While all blenders do a good job at simplifying the process of mixing and breaking down fruits and vegetables, blenders fall under several types and knowing exactly what you intend to use it for would allow you to maximize all its functions.

Countertop blenders are the most conventional and great for everyday use. Its design and application are often straightforward, it’s easy to assemble, and can be operated with a press of a button or a mere turn of a knob. Full-sized versions will let you prepare batches of refreshing drinks, sauces, dips, and more in no time at all.

Specialty blenders are similar to full-sized countertop blenders but boast more power and are often larger. From chopping to liquefying ingredients, this kitchen staple gets it done not only with variable speed settings or a feature for pulse, but also with some models geared with preset programs for more specific blends. And so as not to add up to your list of chores, there are models that hook you up with self-cleaning technology.

Anyone living an on-the-go lifestyle can say that mornings can be really hectic. If a smoothie is what keeps you energized through rush hour, a single-serve or bullet blender is a solid option for quick preps and personal-sized creations. These are considerably smaller than most but it packs just as much power as full-sized versions and the set of attachments offer versatility which makes it great space and money-savers.

If you want power at the palm of your hands, immersion or stick blenders are the ones to get. These are especially great for cooking as it makes incorporating ingredients mid-prep almost effortless. You’ll not have to worry about splashes so much as you can keep it concentrated on one part of the bowl or pot. It’s a solid option when you don’t want to be bothered about so many parts or a tedious cleanup. With its slim profile, you can just grab it, store it, and go about your day.

How to choose a blender

Since blenders aren’t created equal with various features, there are more factors to consider aside from price. The container’s size would, of course, depend on how many servings you want to make on a regular basis while the material it’s sourced from would contribute to its durability. Be it plastic, glass, or stainless steel, a wide-mouthed container would make loading ingredients and cleaning a breeze. And easy-to-read measurements on the pitcher would be just as handy.

When it comes to motor, it is common to find blenders in a range of 300 to 1,500 watts, 500 watts being the sweet spot for typical workloads such as crushing ice and making smooth purees. Specialty or professional-grade blenders are understandably more expensive with a higher wattage and smart advancements that eliminate guesswork for greater precision.

As for speed, immersion blenders normally have two settings whereas countertop models sometimes have more than 10. Three variable speeds plus a feature for pulse is acceptable to give you more control of the food or drink’s texture and consistency. The blade’s construction is just as important and it’ll be worth looking into stainless-steel blades as it is generally more resistant to dulling, bending, and being overworked.

