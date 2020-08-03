The 25 best college football stadiums in the country

As much as college football fans love the players on the field, the stadium experience is what keeps people coming back. Whether it is the smell of freshly grilled hot dogs or being a part of the tens of thousands of fans screaming their heads off, there is something special about being in a stadium and rooting for your favorite college team.

Stadiums have rich histories that speak to fans, reminding them of great teams and players who have reached incredible heights. The best venues honor those histories while giving fans new experiences to make lifelong memories.

Here are 25 of the best college football stadiums in the country.