Terry Crews Apologizes To Gabrielle Union — Again!!

Terry Crews has apologized to Gabrielle Union once again after she called him out for his lack of support during her troubles with America’s Got Talent.

“People hit me [up] all day long and are like, ‘What’s happening,'” she said during a recent interview. “And the only thing I know for sure is that Terry Crews gets three checks from NBC. So, I don’t know if being worried about job stability — which, listen, we all know that if you speak up about racism and white supremacy, you absolutely can be shown the door. We are both very clear on that. So, I don’t know if that’s the motivation.”

Crews caught wind of her words and offered up another apology:

“This will be my 3rd public apology to Gabrielle Union. If a 4th is needed, I will continue to apologize and push for reconciliation between the world, and more importantly, the culture I grew up in. I’m sorry, @itsgabrielleu,” he tweeted.