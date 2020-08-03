Tekashi 6ix9ine’s GF Is Pregnant!!

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend, Jade, is pregnant.

Jade recently posted a video of herself in a hot pink jumpsuit — and it appears to show a small bump. “I’m pregnant,” she captioned the post.

The comments section was filled with congratulations. Her baby daddy has just been taken off house arrest, so it expected that he will be hands on throughout her pregnancy.

The jumpsuit is the same one Jade wore in the video for his new single, “Punani.”

“IM FREE !! LINK IN BIO LINK IN BIO WHO SAID WE AINT OUTSIDEEEEEE 😈😈😈 PUNANI 🔥🔥🔥 BROOKLYN THIS MY TOWN NEW YORK THIS MY CITYYYY YOU HEAR ME!?!?! KING OF F*CKING NEW YORK YA COULD NEVA DO WHAT I DID AND BE OUTSIDE DUMMY!” he captioned the post.

6ix9ine is yet to publicly confirm that he is expecting another child. He currently shares a daughter with ex-girlfriend Sara Molina and another rumored daughter that he is yet to claim.