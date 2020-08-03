Tekashi 6ix9ine’s GF Is Pregnant!!

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend, Jade, is pregnant.

Jade recently posted a video of herself in a hot pink jumpsuit — and it appears to show a small bump. “I’m pregnant,” she captioned the post.

The comments section was filled with congratulations. Her baby daddy has just been taken off house arrest, so it expected that he will be hands on throughout her pregnancy.

