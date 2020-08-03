Tekashi 6ix9ine Expecting Baby With Girlfriend Jade?

Bradley Lamb
YouTube

In the wake of 6ix9ine’s release, Jade who has been dating the ‘Gooba’ hitmaker since 2018 announces to her online followers on Instagram that she’s ‘pregnant.’


Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s girlfriend Jade has announced she is pregnant in a shock Instagram video.

Jade, real name Rachel Wattley, shared the news in a clip on Sunday (02Aug20) she captioned, “I’m pregnant.”

Although she didn’t name the hip-hop star as the dad in the video, which showed her in a pink jumpsuit without much of a visible baby bump his new track “Punani” played in the background.

The apparent good news came as the “Gummo” hitmaker, who already has 4-year-old daughter, Saraiyah Hernandez, with ex Sara Molina, celebrated the end of his house arrest on Sunday. He is yet to comment on the apparent baby news.

The 24-year-old, real name is Daniel Hernandez, had been serving a two-year prison sentence for gang-related crimes, but was released to serve the remainder of his sentence at home in April because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tekashi, who began dating Jade in 2018, had faced 37 years in prison due to allegations he orchestrated a shooting, but made a deal with prosecutors to help convict gang members Anthony ‘Harv’ Ellison and Aljermiah Mack.

Jade, a dancer and influencer who first came to prominence in 2018 after she and her sister Baddie Gi were involved in a brawl with rapper Cardi B at a New York strip club where they worked as bartenders, stood by Tekashi following his arrest, even writing a letter to the presiding judge ahead of sentencing.

