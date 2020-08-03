Taylor Swift Scores Seventh Number 1 on Billboard 200 With ‘Folklore’

This achievement gives the ‘Lover’ singer the most number one debuts among female artists with seven, leaving behind Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Madonna and Britney Spears who are tied with six.

Taylor Swift has scored her seventh U.S. number one with “Folklore”.

The superstar surprised fans with the new project on July 24 and they rushed to check out the release, helping Swift earn the biggest week for any album since her 2019 launch for “Lover”.

“Folklore” debuts at the top of the Billboard 200 with 846,000 equivalent sales units – making it 2020’s top-selling album so far – compared to the 867,000 she garnered in September (19) to take “Lover” to number one.

The new chart achievement gives Swift the most number one debuts among female artists with seven – Beyonce Knowles, Lady GaGa, Madonna, and Britney Spears are all tied in second place with six.

“Folklore”‘s big splash easily beats rapper Logic to the Billboard 200 crown – the retiring star is new at two with “No Pressure”.

Juice WRLD‘s “Legends Never Die” slips from one to three, while another tragic rapper, Pop Smoke, falls to four with his posthumous “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”.

The original Broadway cast recording of “Hamilton: An American Musical” rounds out the new top five at five.

Top Ten Billboard 200:

Folklore” – Taylor Swift (846,000 units) “No Pressure” – Logic (221,000 units) “Legends Never Die” – Juice WRLD (107,000 units) “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon” – Pop Smoke (107,000 units) “Hamilton“: An American Musical” – Various Artist (71,000 units) “Wunna” – Gunna (67,000 units) “My Turn” – Lil Baby (53,000 units) “F*ck Love” – The Kid LAROI (40,000 units) “Hollywood’s Bleeding” – Post Malone (33,000 units) “Fine Line” – Harry Styles (31,000 units)