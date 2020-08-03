Tamar Braxton Thanks BF David Adefeso For Saving Her Life!!

Tamar Braxton took to Instagram to thank her boyfriend, David Adefeso, for saving her life.

“I came here just to say this and then I’m logging off… if you have ever been in recovery or treatment you know that you reflect on a lot of things…so I couldn’t let another day, another second go by without PUBLICLY Thanking my Love @david.adefeso for saving my life…” she writes.

