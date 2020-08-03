Tamar Braxton Thanks BF David Adefeso For Saving Her Life!!

Tamar Braxton took to Instagram to thank her boyfriend, David Adefeso, for saving her life.

“I came here just to say this and then I’m logging off… if you have ever been in recovery or treatment you know that you reflect on a lot of things…so I couldn’t let another day, another second go by without PUBLICLY Thanking my Love @david.adefeso for saving my life…” she writes.

“I’m so grateful. I was in our home lifeless 😔💔 & I’m sure finding me the way that you did couldn’t have been easy. But know that people coming at you saying all this crazy stuff, isn’t easy for me. People have called you every name in the book, to deflect from what’s really been going on. Through this entire time, you have held my hand, heard my cries, held me when I have been weak. You have had my ENTIRE back‼️ I will not allow anyone to call you controlling or “that’s that African man” 😒🤦🏽‍♀️👀 like I don’t have a mind of my own 🙄 cause without THIS African man, I simply would not be here.”

Last week a source had claimed that David was controlling, that he was fame hungry and was putting pressure on Tamar over the way he had been edited in the WeTV reality show they recently filmed.