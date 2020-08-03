Take-Two Interactive shares Q1 results, Grand Theft Auto V has sold almost 135 million copies

Take-Two Interactive has shared its Q1 results for the 2021 fiscal year. Net bookings for the quarter totalled $996.2 million, which is up 136% year-over-year. Game sales remain strong overall as reported by GamesIndustry.biz, with Grand Theft Auto V reaching almost 135 million copies sold, up from 130 million sold in Q4 of fiscal year 2020.

Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online are coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X in the second half of 2021. Another Rockstar title, Red Dead Redemption 2, has now sold over 32 million copies. Meanwhile, NBA 2K20 has sold over 14 million copies since launching in August 2019. Borderlands 3 has reached 10.5 million copies sold, up slightly from 10 million sold last quarter. Obsidian Entertainment’s The Outer Worlds has crossed 2.8 million copies sold.

Best VPN providers 2020: Learn about ExpressVPN, NordVPN & more

Sales numbers were not given for Private Division-published Disintegration but Take-Two CEO Zelnick Strauss told GamesIndustry.biz that they were “a bit disappointing.” Looking ahead, Private Division has signed deals with League of Geeks, Roll7 and Moon Studios, though the first of these games is not expected to launch until Take-Two’s fiscal year 2022.

Take-Two is also raising its expectations of net bookings for the fiscal year to be between $2.8 billion and $2.9 billion, with digital sales of console games accounting for 68% of copies sold.