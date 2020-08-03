Take-Two Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q1 By .com

© . Take-Two Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q1



.com – Take-Two (NASDAQ:) reported on Monday first quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Take-Two announced earnings per share of $0.77 on revenue of $996.3M. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $1.53 on revenue of $824.06M.

Take-Two shares are up 37.25% from the beginning of the year , still down 0.65% from its 52 week high of $169.13 set on August 3. They are outperforming the which is up 26.59% from the start of the year.

Take-Two follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Take-Two’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on Thursday, who reported EPS of $2.58 on revenue of $59.69B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.05 on revenue of $52.24B.

Microsoft had beat expectations on July 22 with fourth quarter EPS of $1.46 on revenue of $38.03B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.34 on revenue of $36.54B.

