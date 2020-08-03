Super Netball announces fixtures for round 2 and 3 2020

Super Netball officials have released its fixtures list for rounds two and three with the league set to play eight matches in five days.

After successfully staging their four opening games following the COVID-19 break at Brisbane’s Nissan Arena on the weekend, a commitment has been made for the next two rounds of the season.

All teams have been moved to Queensland where the majority of the season will be played.

Suncorp Super Netball Operations Manager Bill Allen said a flexible approach to scheduling decisions will continue.

Natalie Haythornthwaite, Helen Housby and Sam Wallace of the Swifts celebrate after victory in the Super Netball Preliminary Final (Getty)

“Having been presented with some quite substantial challenges in confirming the first three rounds of the fixture, we will continue to announce the remainder of the 2020 season in phases and work closely with government and key league stakeholders to ensure we’re able to complete the full 60-match season in a safe manner,” he said.

“While a condensed season wasn’t our original plan for 2020, it’s exciting that netball fans will be able to enjoy four days a week of live Suncorp Super Netball action.”

The new set of games will see four matches played across this weekend then four more on the following Tuesday and Wednesday, a format that is likely to continue for the remainder of the home and away season.

The Round 2 Suncorp Super Netball fixures (Nine)