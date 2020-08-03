Social distancing concerns addressed, Storm v Knights

Crowd numbers will be cut for Melbourne Storm’s next home game on the Sunshine Coast amid growing concerns over social distancing arising from Sunday’s match against Newcastle.

Vision of a packed crowd gathered to watch the match on Sunday, on the same day Melbourne went into strict stage four restrictions led to Storm officials reaching out to the NRL over crowd management after the match.

Queensland Health’s current policy is that stadiums can hold up to 50% of their normal capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Just under 5,500 people attended the fixture, even though the initial COVID safe plan for the stadium allowed 6000 people — less than half of its actual capacity. The next game will be capped at 5000.

There were similar concerns after the Storm’s match against the Titans at the same venue in round 10.

“We’ve been contacted by the NRL this morning, and the Storm themselves are saying they want to reduce the number of people to that stadium by 1,000,” Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

“We want people to adhere to social distancing. That is incredibly important.[Chief health officer] Dr Young will also addressed the fact that people are outside, and that’s less risk than being inside, but of course we don’t want to see large crowds gathering who are not social distancing.

“The majority were seated, not moving around, but having said that I want to commend the NRL for taking that very swift action and letting my office know that they will be reducing the numbers by 1,000.

“Of course we want to see the competition continue. It’s going from strength to strength, and I just want to thank everyone for doing the right thing.”

No further tickets to the team’s clash with the Canterbury Bulldogs on Saturday will be sold, with attendance limited to those who had already purchased them.