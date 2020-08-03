Snoop Dogg Reveals That Another Legendary Rapper Wrote His Verse & Dr. Dre’s Verse On ‘Still D.R.E’ (Video)

Roommates, I hope y’all remember the iconic song ‘Still D.R.E.’ by Dr. Dre featuring Snoop Dogg. If you hear the first 5 seconds, it’s signature sound automatically lets you know what song it is! Well, years later Snoop sat with DJ Envy of the Breakfast Club to spill tea about who actually wrote the song, and you wouldn’t believe it!

It seems Snoop revealed that none other than Jay-Z, wrote not just his part, but Dr. Dre’s verse too. See the video below:

Some rap purists may have already known this, but I was SHOOK when I found out. Especially given the very highly publicized East Coast vs. West Coast beef in the late 90s. But some way, somehow Jay was able to perfectly conceptualize that ‘west coast’ sound and deliver a hit! Snoop said till this day ‘Still D.R.E.’ is Dr. Dre’s biggest hit. See the video below:

Snoop Dogg has definitely been on people’s minds lately, one of them being 50 Cent. Recently as the ‘Verzuz’ battles gain more popularity, Snoop was called out by none other than Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson. Though the internet wants to see him battle Ja Rule, 50 Cent said he thinks he’s more evenly matched with Snoop. Regardless, it was only an idea because Snoop actually ended up going against DMX in a legendary hit-for-hit battle that sparked so many good memes!

DMX/ Snoop Dogg #VERZUZ

took me back to my college days! All classics! Hip Hop need that… pic.twitter.com/vV9oaxbRHu — DMac LaFlare (@dmac3g) July 24, 2020

Y’all know Snoop Dogg doesn’t play about his dance moves! If y’all didn’t know that Jay-Z wrote ‘Still D.R.E’ let us know! And if you have any other rap facts, we want to hear about them Roommates!

