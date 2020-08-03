Simone Biles Confirms Jonathan Owens Romance With PDA-Filled Photos

Instagram

Shortly after the Olympian and the Houston Texas player spark dating rumors, the former takes to her Instagram account to share a couple of pictures of them cozying up to each other.

Simone Biles has found a new love and is showing it off to the world. On Sunday, August 2, the artistic gymnast went Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Houston Texans player Jonathan Owens, as she shared two PDA-filled photos of them together.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist captioned her Sunday post, “It’s just us.” In the first photo, she smiled cheerfully at the camera while Jonathan protectively covered her from behind. The second picture, in the meantime, saw her tilting her head to the side as her 25-year-old boyfriend nuzzled her neck.

Simone has since received heartwarming response to her post from friends and fans. The response included one from her former Olympic teammate, Maggie Nichols, who simply wrote “wow” along with three love-eyed emojis.

Jonathan has also left a comment on his girlfriend’s Instagram post as he gave four heart emojis. He has also seemingly confirmed their romance by reposting her feed and story about them on his own Instagram Story handle a short while later.

The romantic speculation surrounding Simone and Jonathan first surfaced in July when she celebrated his 25th birthday with an Instagram tribute. On July 22, the 23-year-old athlete shared on Instagram Story a picture of her getting a piggyback ride from the NFL star. “Happy 25th birthday,” she wrote alongside the photo. “Hope this year brings you everything you want & more.”

The Sunday post seemed to confirm that Simone has moved on from her breakup with Stacey Ervin Jr. In an interview for the August edition of Vogue, the gymnastics star shared her thought on the end of her relationship with the fellow former gymnast after three years together. “It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it,” she said.

Simone did not go into details behind what might have caused their split, but Vogue noted that the ex-couple ended their romance in early March. Still, the gymnast did state, “[I]t was for the best.”