Shohei Ohtani out 4-6 weeks due to injury

Los Angeles Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani hasn’t looked right on the bump in his two appearances during the pandemic-shortened season.
The club now knows why.
Angels general manager Billy Eppler announced on Monday that the 26-year-old has been diagnosed with a grade 1-2 strain of the flexor pronator mass. It may be more than a month before he begins a throwing progression:
Eppler added that Ohtani traveled with the Angels for the team’s series versus the Seattle Mariners and that Ohtani’s status as a DH is day-to-day.
Ohtani managed to tally only five total outs in his first two pitching starts, and the two-way star was chased from Sunday’s outing against the Houston Astros after 1.2 innings of work. He issued five walks in his brief time on the mound, and he then complained of arm discomfort following the game.
Ohtani underwent Tommy John surgery in October 2018.