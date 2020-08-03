SEC Alumni Roundup: Fowles makes WNBA history

SEC Network

Photo: Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

The Southeastern Conference is known for its athletic excellence at the collegiate level, but so many SEC student-athletes find success among the professional ranks as well. From the NFL to Major League Baseball and everything in between, the SEC sits at the pinnacle of developing professional stars. Here are a few SEC alumni in this week’s headlines:

Fowles makes history as WNBA’s all-time leading rebounder

LSU alum Sylvia Fowles entered elite territory on Tuesday after snagging board No. 3,357, accelerating her to No. 1 on the all-time rebounding list in the WNBA. Fowles, 34, entered her sixth season in a Lynx uniform and surpassed her former teammate and current assistant coach, Rebekkah Brunson, for the record. Fowles now sits with 3,381 rebounds and leads the WNBA this season at 12.3 per game.

Fowles accomplished this feat after 13 seasons in the league with a whopping 9.8 rebounds per game. She described her game on Tuesday and had an on-par response, “as far as rebounding, I think it pretty much sums up who I am.”

LSU retired the lauded center’s jersey during the 2017 season after she left her mark as the school leader in rebounds (1,570), blocked shots (321) and free throws made (494).

Thomas’ 13th Tour victory pushes him further into rare class

Alabama alum Justin Thomas teed his way into the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking on Sunday after winning the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational by three strokes. The 27-year-old secured his 13th victory on the PGA TOUR and became the third-youngest player to do so in the last 75 years — sitting behind the legendary Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.

Thomas overcame a four-shot deficit in the final round, tying his largest 54-hole comeback from the 2016 CIMB Classic. His 13 PGA TOUR wins lead the field over the past five years, breaking a tie he carried with Dustin Johnson. He enters the PGA Championship with the opportunity to join Woods and Rory McIlroy as the only No. 1 golfers to win this prestigious event.

With the Crimson Tide, Thomas won a national championship in 2013 and secured the Haskins Award as the most outstanding collegiate golfer during his freshman year.

Fox pours in career-high 39 points in Kings NBA Restart

Former Wildcat De’Aaron Fox sported a brand-new look and enjoyed a career-high 39 points in the Kings’ first game during the NBA Restart. Fox, 22, made 17 of 33 shots and had a team-high six assists in a 129-120 loss to the Spurs on Friday night. In his third NBA season, Fox is averaging career-highs in minutes (31.7), points (20.7), rebounds (4.0), free throw attempts (6.7) and field goal percentage (47.8).

Fox spent one season at Kentucky in 2016-17, earning First-Team All-SEC and SEC All-Freshman Team accolades, along with the SEC Tournament MVP.

Yastrzemski walks off against Padres with Splash Hit homer

Vanderbilt alum Mike Yastrzemski proved why he’s one of the Giants’ best players on Wednesday night after drilling a walk-off homer to beat the Padres 7-6. Yastrzemski hit two homers on the night and his 359-foot walk-off dinger was sent directly to McCovey Cove, dignifying it a Splash Hit in Oracle Park. The 29-year-old spent six seasons in the Orioles’ minor league system and didn’t find his opportunity in the majors until last season with the Giants, but he’s batting .343 to start the season and quickly ascending.

Yastrzemski was named First-Team All-SEC and All-SEC Defensive Team during his senior year with the Commodores in 2013.