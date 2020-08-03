Saints renting hotel to create optional bubble for training camp

The New Orleans Saints are trying to make their players and staff members feel as safe as possible ahead of the 2020 season.

New Orleans has rented out four floors of a hotel in downtown New Orleans in order to create an optional bubble-like atmosphere for players and staff who choose to stay there during training camp, according to ESPN’s Mike Triplett.

Staying in the hotel is optional, and Saints head coach Sean Payton anticipates that 150 people will stay at the facility out of 180 players, coaches and executives.

“The message from the league is, ‘The show must go on,'” Payton said, according to NBC Sports’ Peter King. “If so, we’ve got to do everything we can to be sure that happens.”

No Saints players have tested positive for the coronavirus since testing began last week. Players began strength and conditioning training on Monday.

Coronavirus concerns are growing for the NFL with multiple teams in Major League Baseball experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks. With a bubble setting essentially impossible for the NFL, the league will need to take even more precautions than the NHL, NBA and MLS once the season begins.

The long list of opt-outs due to the coronavirus pandemic continues to grow and is highlighted by eight New England Patriots players who have decided to sit out the 2020 campaign.

Nate Solder, Devin Funchess, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Damien Williams, C.J. Mosley and Star Lotulelei, among others, also have opted out of the season.