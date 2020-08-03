Ryan Sutton fend, Canberra Raiders v Cowboys

A fend by Canberra Raiders prop Ryan Sutton earned international attention during his side’s win over the Cowboys on Saturday night.

Sutton came off the bench in the 14-12 victory and was strong for Ricky Stuart’s men, racking up over 100 metres with the ball in hand and 34 tackles.

Sutton flings Robson to ground. (FOX Sports)

With the sports world slowly getting back on its feet – international eyes appear to still be paying keen attention to the NRL.

Yet those not too familiar with the nuances of rugby league were blown away by one play in the second half.

Sutton took a hit up and made his way across field before being confronted by Cowboys hooker Reece Robson.

Robson tried to take Sutton high and found out quickly that was the wrong approach when the English prop pulled out a powerful fend and flung him to the ground.

Spanish newspaper AS thought it was a newsworthy moment and described the fend as “one that will be remembered for years”.

The publication posted it on its social media channels, exposing the NRL to its 2.6 million followers on Twitter and 1.9 million Facebook followers.