‘RHOP’ Star Gizelle and Jamal Bryant’s Daughters Not Happy They Get Back Together

Instagram

In the latest episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’, their eldest daughter tells Gizelle, ‘We want the best for you because we know what he’s done in the past.’

–

Most children whose parents have broken up usually hope that their parents will get back together one day. But that does not apply to Gizelle Bryant and Jamal Bryant‘s daughters because they know what their dad did to their mother and fear that the same thing will happen again if they rekindle their romance.

In the Sunday, July 2 episode of “The Real Housewives of Potomac“, Gizelle was organizing her new house with the help of her three daughters when she decided to call Jamal, who she recently started dating again. Gizelle might think that it’d bring joy to her girls to know that their parents got back together, but the girls were apparently less than enthused. They assumed that their pastor father only called them just to impress Gizelle.

However, when the three girls told this to Gizelle, the latter denied it and stressed that Jamal called them because they wanted to. She also told the girls to trust their father. In response to this, her oldest daughter said, “We’re not saying we don’t trust you, but we want the best for you because we know what he’s done in the past.”

Gizelle and Jamal 2002 to 2009, infamously splitting after the latter had an affair. However, they later reconciled last year. In the latest episode of “Watch What Happens Live“, Gizelle spoke on their reconciliation and explained how her on-again partner has changed after they decided to give their failed romance another chance.





“I’ve seen so much maturity in him,” Gizelle said to Andy Cohen. “He has an overwhelming sense of humility and humbleness, and I think that we communicate so much better now. I mean, our communication is on point.” Speaking of their daughters’ reaction, the star added that her kids “always are giving me a hard time. But they do just want what’s best for me and they’re very protective of me.”