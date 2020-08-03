‘RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice’s Kinds Sad They Can’t Travel To See Their Dad

The daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice are sad they are unable to fly to visit their father due to the global pandemic.

Joe currently lives in Italy after being deported.

They share four daughters — Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15 and Audriana, 11.

“The girls were really looking forward to that. The family is still hoping to be able to see Joe in the Bahamas for his big fight in October, but nobody can plan that far yet. It’s all still up in the air and that’s really upsetting for the girls. They haven’t seen their dad in months and this is really, really hard for them,” a source told Up News Info.

Italy was hit hard by the pandemic. Joe is unable to travel to the United States as he is still battling with the immigration courts. The source says that Teresa plans to travel with the kids to the Bahamas in the fall so that her children can see their father.