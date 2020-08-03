‘RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice’s Kinds Sad They Can’t Travel To See Their Dad

Bradley Lamb
The daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice are sad they are unable to fly to visit their father due to the global pandemic.

Joe currently lives in Italy after being deported.

They share four daughters — Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15 and Audriana, 11.

