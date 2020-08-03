Report: NFL opt-out deadline will be Thursday or Friday

Many players already have opted out of the 2020 NFL season, but now players who haven’t made a decision will need to do so very quickly.
According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, players will have until Thursday or Friday to opt out of the season.
With the deadline to opt out being moved up, New England Patriots star Devin McCourty slammed the league, saying league is only moving up the deadline so players don’t continue to opt out.
The list of players opting out continues to grow daily, and the Patriots lead all teams with eight opt outs as of Monday afternoon.
Among players who are opting out for New England are Dont’a Hightower, Patrick Chung, Brandon Bolden and Marcus Cannon.
Elsewhere around the league, Devin Funchess, Nate Solder, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Damien Williams, C.J. Mosley and Star Lotulelei, among others, are some of the biggest names choosing to sit out.
Coronavirus concerns are growing for the NFL with multiple teams in Major League Baseball experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks. With a bubble setting essentially impossible for the NFL, the league will need to take even more precautions than the NHL, NBA and MLS once the season begins.
