ReplaceEllen Trends On Twitter Following Reports That Ellen DeGeneres Could Be Ending Her Talk Show Over Recent Investigation

Roommates, following the news surrounding Ellen DeGeneres and her talk show being investigated for alleged mistreatment, discrimination and racism—-many on social media are already thinking of her possible replacement if she decides to step down courtesy of the #ReplaceEllen hashtag. Twitter users offered several celebrities who they believe should step into Ellen’s shoes and host their own talk show.

Following the increasing rumors that Ellen DeGeneres’ Emmy-winning daytime talk show is close to being a thing of the past (due to WarnerMedia’s ongoing investigation) —many online think they know the perfect replacement…and they created a hashtag to prove it.

#ReplaceEllen started trending early Monday with a host of celebrity names as potential hosts, including Tiffany “New York” Pollard, Tiffany Haddish, Tamera Mowry, Wanda Sykes, Laverne Cox, Nina Parker, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lil Yachty and Dr. Anthony Fauci. Our forever First Lady Michelle Obama and RuPaul also made the list.

Although Ellen, 62, is reportedly set to start filming again later this month and has committed to “taking steps, together, to correct the issues.” If she does indeed return to her show, Twitter fans may have definitely jumped the gun with their suggestions.

As we previously reported, Ellen and her show are under investigation due to multiple reports of mistreatment in the workplace, as several past and present employees have come forward to discuss the treatment they received from Ellen herself and others on staff.

