Reds star 1B Joey Votto activated after coronavirus scare

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi has confirmed the Cincinnati Reds activated All-Star first baseman Joey Votto following a coronavirus scare.
The 36-year-old, six-time All-Star self-reported experiencing coronavirus symptoms on Sunday. Cincinnati placed him on the injured list as a precaution, but he will bat second for Monday’s game versus the Cleveland Indians held at Great American Ball Park.
In his first seven appearances of the pandemic-shortened season, Votto hit .259 with two home runs, five RBI, a .375 OBP and .856 OPS.