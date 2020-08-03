Rapper Trick Daddy Not Joking About Getting Penis Enlargement Surgery

WENN

The ‘I’m a Thug’ hitmaker, who stars on VH1’s ‘Love and Hip Hop: Miami’, has announced his plans to go under the knife this summer to enhance his penis size.

Trick Daddy apparently isn’t pleased with the size of his manhood. The rapper, whose real name is Maurice Samuel Young, has recently announced his plans to get penis enlargement surgery and he plans to undergo it this summer.

“Dr. Miami help me man, I need your help,” he said in an Instagram video posted on Thursday, July 30. “You won’t give me a tummy tuck, give me a fat transfer,” the 45-year-old reality TV star said before telling the doctor what he wants him to do with the fat.

“Transfer all this fat into this d**k,” he was more specific with the procedure that he wants, which is known as fat grafting, while rubbing his belly. He captioned the video, “@therealdrmiami I Need you ..,” adding laughing emojis.

While it seemed that he was joking in the clip, MTO News has confirmed that Trick is serious with his plans to go under the knife to enhance the size of his manhood. The procedure will include a liposuction to collect the fat for transfer. The fat is then purified, removing cell debris, blood and infiltration fluid.

Next, a small incision is made at either the base of the penis or within a previous circumcision scar so that the cannula can be inserted. Fat is then distributed around the shaft of the penis, between 30-65mL.

Once complete, the fat is manually manipulated to ensure an even dispersal of the fat. No stitches are usually needed unless combined with a more invasive implant procedure. Recovery usually takes time between 1-2 weeks and patient can resume penetrative sex after that period, but he should refrain from strenuous exercise for 1 month.

His plans to go under the knife aside, Trick has a complicated relationship with Joy Young which has been highlighted on VH1’s reality series “Love & Hip Hop: Miami“. The ex-couple, who married in 2004, have separated for several years before Joy filed for divorce last year.

During season 3 reunion episode of the show, however, Joy said of a possible reconciliation with her estranged husband, “The more and more we’re around each other the better it’s getting.” Trick, meanwhile, said of the hair extensions entrepreneur, “I’d slap on that ass anytime I get the chance!”