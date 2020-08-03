Ranking the secondaries of every NFL team

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Richard Sherman cinched up his Hall of Fame resume last season, re-establishing himself as one of the game’s best after two off-grid years. He is now 32 but should have at least one more strong season in him. That bodes well for a 49ers team that did not make big moves at this position. Emmanuel Moseley and the player he replaced in the playoffs, Ahkello Witherspoon, return. So does safety Jimmie Ward, whom San Francisco finally gave a long-term deal. The 49ers ranked second in pass-defense DVOA last year, and while that was more an indication of its pass rush, Sherman’s group remains strong.