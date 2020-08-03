Raiders won’t allow fans for inaugural season in Las Vegas

If the Las Vegas Raiders play home games at Allegiant Stadium this fall, they’ll do so behind closed doors.

As Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote, Raiders owner Mark Davis informed season ticket holders via email that spectators will not be welcomed to the venue because of the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

Per Kevin Patra of NFL.com, the Raiders released an official statement on the matter:

There is nothing more important to the Raider Organization than the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff, stadium workers and fans. After intensive consultation with healthcare officials and state and community leaders, we have made the difficult decision to play the Las Vegas Raiders 2020 inaugural season at Allegiant Stadium without fans in attendance. This decision is based on our commitment to protect the health of our fans and the entire community in response to the coronavirus pandemic affecting us all.

This decision also ensures fairness to you, our PSL holders, given the challenges and potential inequities associated with determining who can and cannot attend specific games if the stadium were to operate at a reduced capacity. While the current situation is not how any of us envisioned celebrating the opening of Allegiant Stadium, when circumstances permit we look forward to sharing an unparalleled game day experience in the magnificent stadium you helped build.

Franchises such as the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers are among clubs already planning to reduce stadium capacities due to the uncontrolled virus outbreak. The New York Giants and New York Jets won’t permit fans to attend games held at MetLife Stadium.

The NFL hasn’t yet announced an official decision on whether or not fans will be allowed to go to games if the season kicks off on time in September. MLB is conducting a season with fixtures completed in empty ballparks.