Prominent NFL players who could be cut after training camp

Training camp is a time for roster competition, including prominent veteran players. These 24 players are at risk of getting cut after training camp if they don’t impress.
Formerly the starting back for the Lions, Abdullah has spent time as a backup and kick returner for Minnesota since 2018. That role doesn’t exactly bring great job security, and Abdullah will be fighting for his roster spot in training camp.
Alford missed all of last season to injury after playing a big role in the Falcons defense for six seasons. Arizona needs all the help on defense that they can get, but it remains to be seen if Alford can win a roster spot at age 31.
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Eagles
It would be very early for Philadelphia to give up on Arcega-Whiteside after spending a second-round pick on him last year, but they early returns were minimal in his rookie campaign. Alshon Jeffery could miss the start of the year due to injury, though that won’t save Arcega-Whiteside’s roster spot if he doesn’t show immediate improvement.
Baker was considered a big part of New York’s future after being drafted in the first round last year. Now that future is in doubt after he was charged with eight counts related to an armed robbery and placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List. Most likely the Giants will wait to see how the situation plays out, but more developments over the next month could cause them to take action.
Ballage has had opportunities in his two seasons in Miami, but the former fourth-round pick has been unproductive. He averaged a pitiful 1.8 yards per carry last season, and his roster spot is in jeopardy after the Dolphins added Jordan Howard and Matt Breida.
Peyton Barber, RB, Washington
Barber was the primary starter at running back for Tampa Bay over the last two seasons. After struggling last year, he tagged on with Washington. It’s not a great situation for Barber, clearly behind Adrian Peterson, Derrius Guice, and Antonio Gibson on the depth chart.
Bernard has been a mainstay in Cincinnati’s backfield since 2013, most recently serving as a third down back. The Bengals could opt to go cheaper with that role if they have a viable alternative, such as second-year back Trayveon Williams.
Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury can seemingly never have enough wide receivers, but the team can’t keep everyone with the numbers crunch. Butler missed his entire rookie season due to a finger injury, and the Cardinals lost a spot for Butler on the roster after acquiring DeAndre Hopkins. Butler was a star at Iowa State, so he’d likely draw interest if the Cardinals don’t have space.
Houston went quantity over quality at wideout in the offseason, trading DeAndre Hopkins but added Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb. Coutee has struggled to stay healthy in his two NFL seasons, and the former fourth-round pick could be cut this year with the Texans having few spots remaining for more wideouts.
Dunbar was involved in an alleged armed robbery with Giants cornerback Deandre Baker in the offseason, and was recently placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List. Unlike the Giants, Seattle didn’t spend much to acquire Dunbar, adding him via trade from Washington for a fifth-round pick in the offseason. That minimal price, as harsh as it sounds, could make the Seahawks more willing to cut Dunbar rather than waiting out the situation.
Ted Ginn, WR, Bears
Ginn signed with Chicago in late April after a long run in New Orleans. He’s effectively replacing Taylor Gabriel on the roster, but Ginn’s roster spot is far from guaranteed as he tries to prove he has something left at age 35.
Griffin has overcome so many obstacles to have an NFL career despite the amputation of his left hand as a child. Still, the former fifth-round pick has struggled to find the field in two seasons, and Seattle could move on after drafting Jordyn Brooks in the first round of this year’s draft.
Hamilton had plenty of hype of a former fourth-round pick in 2018, though he failed to really take advantage late last season after Emmanuel Sanders was traded. He could now be fighting for his roster spot, as Denver drafted Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler this year.
Henne missed much of last year due to an ankle injury. While he’s sticking around Kansas City, Henne’s roster spot looks to be in jeopardy after the Chiefs also brought back veteran backup Matt Moore. Moore demonstrated last year in two games that he could run the Chiefs offense, but Henne has barely seen the field since joining the team in 2018.
Hoyer rejoined the Patriots to potentially compete for the starting job this year, but it doesn’t look like he will have that chance after the team signed Cam Newton. He enters the year as New England’s No. 3 quarterback, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Pats try to get younger at that spot.
Formerly a Pro Bowl defensive tackle with Jacksonville, Jackson’s play diminished in 2018 and he missed almost all of 2019 due to injury. Philly will be out to see what Jackson has left in training camp at age 30, and Jackson is a definite cut candidate.
The Raiders traded a fifth-round pick to Buffalo for Jones last October, and they might already be regretting that trade. Despite 10 games and seven starts, Jones had only 20 catches with the Raiders last season. The former second-round pick in 2017 could be cut after the Raiders addressed the wideout position in the offseason.
The 38th overall pick in the 2017 draft, Lamp hasn’t had a fun early career due to injuries. He’s played a total of games in three years, making only two starts. Now returning from an ankle injury, Lamp likely has to prove he’s healthy in training camp to retain his spot.
McCoy signed with the Bucs last week after spending 2019 in Kansas City. He fell out of favor late in 2019 with the Chiefs after uncharacteristic fumbles and a clear deterioration of speed. Tampa Bay’s backfield isn’t very deep, but that shouldn’t guarantee McCoy’s roster spot in 2020.
McKinnon signed a huge contract with the 49ers in 2018 but has yet to take the field with them due to knee problems. At best, he enters the season as the No. 3 back on the depth chart, but there’s no guarantee we’ll see a healthy McKinnon at all this year.
The versatile Montgomery has shown the ability to play running back, wide receiver, and returner in his five-year NFL career. Even so, he’s now on his fourth team since 2018 and really struggled as a running back with limited opportunities last season. He could have a difficult time winning a job with the Saints this summer.
Peterman is notorious for some terrible starts with the Bills in his first two seasons, but he was able to tag on as a backup with the Raiders last season. The addition of Marcus Mariota pushes Peterman to third on the depth chart, with the possibility that the team will look for a higher upside option.
Rosen had a terrible 2018 rookie season in Arizona and continued to look lost in Miami last year. The former first-round pick has now been pushed down the depth chart further following the drafting of Tua Tagovailoa. Rosen doesn’t have much of an opportunity to develop in Miami, so it might be best for both parties if the Dolphins move on.
A fifth-round pick in 2018, Wilkins has seen four starts in two seasons with the Colts. He’s performed well in small spurts, averaging a whopping 5.8 yards per carry in his two seasons. Still, Wilkins’ status on the Colts isn’t looking great after the team drafting former Wisconsin star running back Jonathan Taylor, putting Wilkins fourth on the back depth chart.