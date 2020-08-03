Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ayushmann Khurrana and other celebs post about Raksha Bandhan

View this post on Instagram

Meri reel AUR real Bhena!! âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â Rakshabandhan has been an important part of my growing up years ..this day holds many special memories. Gunjan Saxena, The Kargil Girl gave me an opportunity to portray the character of a brother for the first time on screen. I feel, “Anshuman Saxena”is a lot like how I have been to my sister he is Gunjan’s mirror, being brutally honest and critical but being there ..every step of the way to protect her. Thank you for @janhvikapoor being the best on screen sister and @nehabedi2 for tolerating me till date.ðÂ¤£ðÂÂÂ This year, let’s use the beautiful occasion of Rakshabandhan to celebrate the bond of love, support and protection.. not just between a brother and a sister, but anyone who has been protected and supported you. A friend, a family member, a colleague.. anyone! Share it on your Instagram feed and tag me and I’ll repost. #BetterTogether Let’s share positive stories, lets spread love, let’s celebrate humanity – our basic value is love and support for each other! ðÂÂÂ#happyrakhi