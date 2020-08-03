Private equity wields a lot of power to promote diversity. Here’s how Carlyle is upping its efforts

Happy Monday, Term Sheet readers. Finance reporter Anne Sraders here, filling in for Lucinda.

Corporate America has undergone a reckoning in the past few months following the police killing of George Floyd. Even the world of private equity has added its voice to those condemning racism (and, for some, looked inward at their own diversity). Yet private equity has long been a laggard in inclusion for women and underrepresented minorities.

The Carlyle Group, with its mostly white and male leadership, just announced new commitments to diversity not only within its own ranks, but also for the boards of its portfolio companies: The firm declared a goal late last week to have 30% of all board directors in its portfolio companies globally represent women and minorities by 2023. Carlyle commands a heavy-hitting portfolio, recently taking ZoomInfo public.

PE firms, with their coffers chock full of cash, have a big opportunity to influence diversity in the companies they own.

“That’s why we’ve set this new goal—because the board has the opportunity to significantly shape an organization,” Carlyle’s head of diversity and inclusion, Kara Helander, told Term Sheet. From conversations she’s having with investors and the firm’s portfolio companies, “There’s a tremendous desire to understand what are the most effective things companies can do. I can tell you that management teams and CEOs are thinking about, ‘How do we lead in the most effective way around this?’”

Back in 2016, Carlyle committed to ensuring portfolio companies in the U.S. have at least one board member from an underrepresented group within two years of the firm’s ownership. Helander tells Term Sheet that Carlyle just received word that 100% of its companies in U.S. Buyout, the firm’s largest fund, have reached that goal. When it was set four years ago, only 38% of companies in U.S. corporate private equity met the target.

At the end of 2019, 37% of the firm’s employees in the U.S. were ethnic minorities, and almost half of investment professionals hired in the U.S. last year were female, Black, or Latinx. As part of its new goals, Carlyle is now committing to interview at least one Black, Latinx, Pacific Islander, or Native American candidate for each open role at the firm. Helander says the firm has “this notion that [diversity] has to be embedded in what we do as a business, and when we do that, it returns value.” Carlyle is also making diversity and inclusion a core part of assessments and incentives for rewards and promotions, Helander tells Term Sheet, and starting in 2021, the firm will be asking employees to set personal goals related to diversity and inclusion.

The news comes as others in the industry have been seeking to up their diversity efforts, such as Blackstone, which is starting to look to historically Black colleges and universities for recruiting. And even before Floyd’s death, there’s been pressure for companies to up the ante to diversify on the exit side. In February, Goldman Sachs announced that the firm won’t take any company public unless it has at least one diverse board member.

Private equity’s historically glacial pace at improving diversity will leave many skeptical—but Helander, for one, thinks those in her industry are now understanding these issues better.

“Look, I’m hopeful. I am an optimist,” she says.

