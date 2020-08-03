Poland’s Supreme Court Declares Presidential Election Valid

Given the margin of defeat, almost half a million votes, the supporters of Mr. Trzaskowski who lodged complaints after the election said the move was not intended to overturn the result of the election, but to publicly question the validity of the vote and demonstrate that the elections were unfair.

“These elections were not equal, didn’t meet democratic standards, they were dishonest,” Borys Budka, the head of the main opposition party, Civic Platform, said following the election. “Because of that, we demand that they are declared invalid.”

The majority of issues with the election were reported by voters from abroad, where tens of thousands of a record 520,000 ballots may have gone uncounted.

In Britain, more than 30,000 ballots — or 16.6 percent of the total number of registered Polish voters in that country — went missing, according to the newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza. Cezary Tomczyk, the head of Mr. Trzaskowski’s campaign, said it had also received reports from across Poland of ballots that were not properly stamped, a requirement for them to be validated.

Some of the claims filed to the court that questioned the validity of the election concerned the role of the country’s public media in what was viewed by critics as an unfair electoral campaign.

Representatives from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which sent an election monitoring mission to Poland, noted that the public media “failed in its duty to offer balanced and impartial coverage.” Instead, it said, it “acted as a campaign vehicle for the incumbent and frequently portrayed his main challenger as a threat to Polish values and national interests.”

Even if the vote itself is considered fair, “the use of public funds, the engagement of the so-called public media, caused the situation to be unequal,” said Mr. Budka of the opposition.