Poland to check virus regulations followed in shops, health minister says By

WARSAW () – Poland’s health minister said police health authorities would start checks in shops this week to see if people are following regulations to keep their mouths and noses covered.
“This week we are starting inspections in shops…(to see) whether clients are wearing masks, whether the staff are wearing masks,” Lukasz Szumowski told Polish public radio.
